Death Cab For Cutie Returns to Milwaukee, With Strings

<p>As crass as it is to celebrate an artist\'s misfortune, many Death Cab For Cutie fans couldn\'t help but feel a twinge of a joy upon reading reports last November that Ben Gibbard\'s two-year marriage to actress Zooey Deschanel was coming to an end. Perhaps a bit of heartache, they reasoned, was just the thing the frontman needed to juice his songwriting, which was a bit substandard on the band\'s pretty forgettable 2011 album <em>Codes and Keys</em>. <br /><br />Fans will have to wait for a new album to see if that theory holds, but in the meantime, they can over-analyze Gibbard\'s demeanor when the band returns to Milwaukee for a April 15 concert at the Riverside Theater. It promises to be a grand affair: The band will be supported by a full string section from San Francisco\'s Magik*Magik Orchestra, an ensemble that\'s backed artists including Third Eye Blind, How To Dress Well, Sting and The Dodos.<br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/deathcabforcutie2012\">Reserved-seat tickets</a> go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 and cost $29.50, $35.50, or $43.75.</p> <p><br /></p>