Def Leppard is Summerfest's Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

× Expand Photo credit: Russ Halfin

Def Leppard is the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliner. The long-running hard-rock band will headline Summerfest's marquee venue on Wednesday, July 6 with openers REO Speedwagon and Tesla as part of a 55-city tour, the band announced today. The band will be touring behind its 11th and latest album, a self-titled one, which they released last fall.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. CST and, like all tickets to Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater shows, they include Summerfest admission.