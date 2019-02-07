This Week on The Disclaimer: Everything's Historic Now

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and me, we're discussing Milwaukee's Historic Preservation Committee's dubious decision to slap temporary historic status on the Marcus Center, thus halting a very welcome and long-overdue remodel. Is the Marcus Center really historic, though? It's only 50 years old, and the building has been remodeled so often, and often to such poor effect, that there's really nothing all that historic left to preserve. Is this overreach, or is it city government working the way it should? We discuss a similar debate about the Journal Sentinel's building, then discuss an absolutely brutal month for the media, with huge cuts at Vice, Buzzfeed and Huffington Post leaving thousands of journalists without a job. Where did digital media all go wrong?

It's a depressing conversation, but a fascinating one. You can stream this week's episode below and catch up with The Disclaimer on iTunes.