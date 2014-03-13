Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP

Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their eras without finding stardom, but the label's 50th release comes from a decidedly known quantity: the perennially underrated Queens duo Black Sheep.

Best known for their hit "The Choice is Yours," the group's discography is fairly small, limited to just a couple of albums and a handful of singles, so Dope Folks' release of the band's Early '90s Rarities EP is big news: The EP collects four unreleased songs, and a remix and instrumental of "Have U.N.E. Pull." Expecting a bit more interest in this one that usual, the label has upped its usual pressing from 300 copies to 500, including some on colored vinyl.

The EPs will ship later this spring; if you're interested, you can pre-order them here.