Dope Folks' Mixtape Will Complete Your Summer

For the last couple of years, the guys at Milwaukee\'s Dope Folks Records have been digging up rare, forgotten and downright obscure hip-hop from the \'80s and \'90s and reissuing it to vinyl. For those who haven\'t been following their output, they\'ve released a sampler mix that makes it easy to catch up. Perfect for early-evening grill-outs, the hour-plus mix includes tracks from each the label\'s releases, including lost gems from Milwaukee\'s Stranj Child and Rock La Flow. <br /><br />You can stream or download the mix below:<br /><br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F49377718&show_artwork=true\"></iframe><br /><br />And here\'s the tracklist, courtesy of <a href=\"http://www.waxpoetics.com/blog/dj-mix/dope-folks-records\">Wax Poetics</a>:<br /> <blockquote>Paint It Black: We Got Pull (“KILLED BY DEF VOL. 1″)<br />Rock La Flow: Freestyle Fanatic (“The Ultimate”)<br />Danger Zone Mobb Sqwad: Flip\'n Keeloz (“Danger Zone Mobb Sqwad” EP)<br />Courageous Chief: Warpath (“Warpath EP” *** SOLD OUT)<br />MC Capone: Smooth Style (“Payroll Records Rare Tracks 88-91″)<br />Mixmasta D: Strate Phrum Da Krate (“Turntable Scientist EP +3″ *** SOLD OUT)<br />Stranj Child: Split Personality (“Stranj Child EP”)<br />Ruthless Rod & MC Dollar: In the Groove (“Loud as a Banshee”)<br />Prophets of The Ghetto: West Phil (“Wreckless Writers \'96-\'99″ ***SOLD OUT)<br />Rock La Flow: Wreckamic (“Flowgram Pt. 1″)<br />Legion of DUME: Knights of the Roundtable (“\'94 DUME EP” **** SOLD OUT)<br />ILL Distracxion: I Heard Ya Don\'t Know (“Psychotic Nasty EP” **** SOLD OUT)<br />Hitman (Earplay Entertainment)- Die 4 my Iggaz (Earplay Entertainment \'96 Brooklyn EP)<br />The Wizard of Rap: Escape From East New York (Remix) (“Escape From East New YorK”)<br />The Bizzie Boyz: Turntable Terrorizer (“Rare & Unreleased \'87-\'89″)<br />Supreme Nyborn: Versatility (Versatile Extension) (“Payroll Records Rare Track \'88-\'91″)<br />Rock La Flow: It Ain\'t All Good/Outro… (“Flowgram Pt. 2″)<br /></blockquote>