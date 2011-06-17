Download Golden Coins' "Animal Variables" EP

The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward loops, toy instruments and NES-styled synthesizers, the EP never gives way to lo-fi kookiness. In spirit, if not execution, its fervid songwriting seems an extension of the rainy-day rock of Pacific Northwest bands like 794-Hero or Modest Mouse. Comparing an individual song to Low doesn't do justice to the brevity and caprice of the EP as a whole, but the album standout “(L)(CR)osses” does bring to mind the heaviest of the Duluth trio's hot-burning hymnals. And though the EP cover photo's similarity to Wye Oak's latest album art is probably coincidental, there is a similarity in the way the two acts revitalize '90s indie-rock sensibilities with fresh sounds and chancy arrangements. Highly recommended.

Animal Variables is available through Golden Coins' Bandcamp page. “(L)(CR)osses” is embedded below.