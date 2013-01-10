Download the Magnificently Funky New Kid Millions Single, "Lift Off"

It's been a while since we've heard anything new from Kid Millions, the old-school-minded Milwaukee rapper who delivered one of the city's all-time summer party jams with his 2009 local hit "Victim to the Beat." He follows in the footsteps of that song with his hard-shutterbugging latest single, "Lift Off," a thick slab of electro-funk channeled through 1984, with a pit stop at Outback Steak House. Say this about Kid Millions: He may not be one of the city's most prolific artists, but when he releases new material, he makes it count.

Through Jan. 20, you can download "Lift Off" through Kid Millions' Soundcloud page; after that it'll be available for purchase on iTunes. Stream it below: