Dustin Diamond Is Throwing a Dance Party at Turner Hall

The most tragicomic of all the former "Saved By The Bell" cast members, Dustin Diamond has cashed in on his tenor as Screech with a tell-all memoir, a raft of reality-show appearances (including a bout on Celebrity Boxing 2 ), and the world's saddest sex tape, 2006's self-directed Screeched: Saved by the Smell . His latest venture isn't quite so depressing. He'll host "Dustin Diamond's Bayside Bash," a retro dance party, Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Turner Hall Ballroom. DJs James Fresh Luggage and Dori Zori will spin hits from the '80s and '90s, and attendees are encouraged to dress in the spirit of that era. There will also be classic video games.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 day of, and go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 at noon.

Posted below is a video invite from Diamond, recorded on a webcam he has probably used for inappropriate things. On an unrelated note, the event is 18-and-over.