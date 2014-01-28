The Eastside Music Tour Will Squeeze Live Music Into Every Crevice of Brady Street

Last year NEWaukee recruited a wide range of Brady Street bars, clubs and restaurants for its inaugural Eastside Music Tour. This year the event will be even bigger, with dozens of Milwaukee's most prominent bands playing more than 30 Brady Street venues (including a big tent). Juiceboxxx, Paper Holland, Soul Low, The Delphines, Old EarthTwin Brother, Sat. Nite Duets, Ugly Brother, Altos, Maritime, Direct Hit, Fable & The World Flat, Temple and Rio Turbo are among the many acts confirmed so far for this music crawl on Saturday, March 1; the lineup will be fleshed out over the coming weeks at NEWaukee's website.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 (general access) and $25 (all access). For people who love music but hate walking, a complimentary Eastside Music Tour trolley will shuttle fans from venue to venue.