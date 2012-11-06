Elvis Thao Would Rather You Not Vote

While millions of Americans head to the polls today, there's at least one Milwaukee musician who won't be among them: songwriter/rapper Elvis Thao, who last week released the election-themed epic "I Don't Know" to YouTube. It's a protest song in the spirit of John Lennon, if Lennon had ever recorded a protest song stressing the importance of not exercising your right to vote. "The message: If nobody voted, would they then, all just shut up?" Thao writes. "Think about it."

Yes, think about it.