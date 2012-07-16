The Fatty Acids Do Daytrotter

Daytrotter has turned its attention to Milwaukee recently, hosting first-time sessions from Collections of Colonies of Bees, Field Report and Juniper Tar. The site\'s latest Milwaukee session comes from the restless psychedelic pop group The Fatty Acids, who recorded four songs for the site, including the gonzo three-song opening suite from their 2011 album<em> Leftover Monsterface</em>. "They find themselves thinking bigger picture thoughts, even as they apply to the phoniness of their surroundings, of the spineless, trigger-finger people that they\'re forced to offer drinks to from time-to-time," site editor Sean Moeller writes of their songs. "They create multiple versions of themselves in the song, \'Creature,\' a narrative that runs through a tempered existence, where a fill-in body can be used for the one that should be there, but would say all of the wrong things and behave too honestly for everyone\'s blood." <br /><br /> You can <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/#!/concert/fatty-acids/20055117-37382558\">stream or download the session here</a> with a paid Daytrotter subscription.