Femi Kuti, Morris Day and Dr. John Will Headline Summerfest's Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

Another day, another Summerfest grounds stage lineup announcement. This morning's is for the new Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with Blue Moon and 88Nine RadioMilwaukee.
June 26 10:00 pm The Spinners June 27 10:00 pm Amadou and Mariam June 28 10:00 pm Femi Kuti & The Positive Force June 29 10:00 pm Morris Day and the Time June 30 10:00 pm Dr. John & The Nite Trippers July 2 10:00 pm Willy Porter Band July 3 10:00 pm Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience July 4 10:00 pm TBA July 5 10:00 pm Greg Koch featuring Jon Cleary, Paul Barrere & John Sieger July 6 10:00 pm Big Sam's Funky Nation July 7 10:00 pm Pat McCurdy