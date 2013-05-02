Femi Kuti, Morris Day and Dr. John Will Headline Summerfest's Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

×

Another day, another Summerfest grounds stage lineup announcement. This morning's is for the new Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with Blue Moon and 88Nine RadioMilwaukee.

June 26 10:00 pm The Spinners

June 27 10:00 pm Amadou and Mariam

June 28 10:00 pm Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

June 29 10:00 pm Morris Day and the Time

June 30 10:00 pm Dr. John & The Nite Trippers

July 2 10:00 pm Willy Porter Band

July 3 10:00 pm Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience

July 4 10:00 pm TBA

July 5 10:00 pm Greg Koch featuring Jon Cleary, Paul Barrere & John Sieger

July 6 10:00 pm Big Sam's Funky Nation

July 7 10:00 pm Pat McCurdy

