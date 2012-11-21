Here Are The Finalists For This Year's RadioMilwaukee Music Awards

RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors.
Here's the complete list:
Album of the Year
Into Arcadia - Escaper
Tony Memmel - Clenched Hands Brave Demands
Hugh Bob and the Hustle - Hugh Bob and the Hustle
Field Report - Field Report
Vic and Gab - Bridges and Guns
Song of the Year
Mike Mangione & the Union - "American Martyr"
Hugh Bob and the Hustle - "Milwaukee Man"
Jaill - "Waste a lot of Things"
The Delta Routine - "Switchblade"
Painted Caves - "Paper Tiger"
Solo Artist
Hayward Williams
Wolfgang Schaefer
Tony Memmel
Klassik
Dana Coppafeel
Band of the Year
Into Arcadia
Field Report
Hugh Bob and the Hustle
Sulek
Vic and Gab
Catchiest Song of 2012
Hugh Bob and the Hustle - "Milwaukee Man"
Mike Mangione and the Union - "American Martyr"
Klassik - "Anything"
The Mike Benign Compulsion - "My Michelle"
Surgeons In Heat - "Flying Away"
Best Album Artwork
Tony Memmel - Clenched Hands Brave Demands
Into Arcadia - Escaper
Fever Marlene - Medicated Friends
Sulek - Unbound At Last
Painted Caves - Painted Caves
Best Music Video
Into Arcadia - "Into the Water"
Ikarus Down - "Friction"
Jaill - "House With Haunting"
Altos - "Sing (For Trouble)"
Sat. Nite Duets - "Genghis Khan"
Bandcamp Release of the Year
Milo - Milo Takes Baths
Young Holidays - Young Holidays
Wolves - Dying
Painted Caves - Painted Caves
Great Lake Drifters - For Your Consideration
Best Disc We Missed
Milo - Milo Takes Baths
Sulek - Unbound At Last
Wolves - Dying
Wolfgang Schaefer - Typewriter
Ian And The Dream - Ian And The Dream
Best Live Show
Hugh Bob and the Hustle
Tony Memmel
Ikarus Down
Vic and Gab
Juniper Tar