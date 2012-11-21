Here Are The Finalists For This Year's RadioMilwaukee Music Awards

RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors.

Here's the complete list:

Album of the Year

Into Arcadia - Escaper

Tony Memmel - Clenched Hands Brave Demands

Hugh Bob and the Hustle - Hugh Bob and the Hustle

Field Report - Field Report

Vic and Gab - Bridges and Guns

Song of the Year

Mike Mangione & the Union - "American Martyr"

Hugh Bob and the Hustle - "Milwaukee Man"

Jaill - "Waste a lot of Things"

The Delta Routine - "Switchblade"

Painted Caves - "Paper Tiger"

Solo Artist

Hayward Williams

Wolfgang Schaefer

Tony Memmel

Klassik

Dana Coppafeel

Band of the Year

Into Arcadia

Field Report

Hugh Bob and the Hustle

Sulek

Vic and Gab

Catchiest Song of 2012

Hugh Bob and the Hustle - "Milwaukee Man"

Mike Mangione and the Union - "American Martyr"

Klassik - "Anything"

The Mike Benign Compulsion - "My Michelle"

Surgeons In Heat - "Flying Away"

Best Album Artwork

Tony Memmel - Clenched Hands Brave Demands

Into Arcadia - Escaper

Fever Marlene - Medicated Friends

Sulek - Unbound At Last

Painted Caves - Painted Caves

Best Music Video

Into Arcadia - "Into the Water"

Ikarus Down - "Friction"

Jaill - "House With Haunting"

Altos - "Sing (For Trouble)"

Sat. Nite Duets - "Genghis Khan"

Bandcamp Release of the Year

Milo - Milo Takes Baths

Young Holidays - Young Holidays

Wolves - Dying

Painted Caves - Painted Caves

Great Lake Drifters - For Your Consideration

Best Disc We Missed

Milo - Milo Takes Baths

Sulek - Unbound At Last

Wolves - Dying

Wolfgang Schaefer - Typewriter

Ian And The Dream - Ian And The Dream

Best Live Show

Hugh Bob and the Hustle

Tony Memmel

Ikarus Down

Vic and Gab

Juniper Tar