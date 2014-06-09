Fire on Water's Afterburn Concert Series Caters to the Post-Summerfest Crowd

Every night during Summerfest's run, thousands of fans spill into the streets of Milwaukee after the festival ends looking for something to do. It’s always a little surprising how few Downtown bars try to capitalize on that opportunity by offering late-night entertainment of their own, but since 2011 Fire On Water has done its part to correct that by opening its doors to the post-Summerfest crowd with its own concert series, Afterburn.

Today the bar at 518 N. Water St. announced its schedule for the concert series, which runs June 25 through July 5:

Wednesday, June 25, 2014 – Burgundy Ties Thursday, June 26, 2014 – Perspective Heights Friday, June 27, 2014 – Stubby Chubbz Brass Band Saturday, June 28, 2014 – Midwest Jam Collective Sunday, June 29, 2014– The Steiner Estate / SLM Tuesday, July 1, 2014 – The Overserved Gentlemen Wednesday, July 2, 2014 – Wapatui Thursday, July 7, 2014 – Jim Donaldson (Element 13) Friday, July 4, 2014 – The Cavewives Saturday, July 5, 2014– Draft

There is no cover, and Fire on Water is promising drink specials during the concerts. Music each night begins each night after Summerfest closes. For more information visit www.facebook.com/FireOnWaterSt.