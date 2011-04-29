The Flaming Lips, Wiz Khalifa to Play Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

Even by Summerfest standards, the festival's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage invites some really random lineups, and the stage's lineup for this year is no different. A rapper, a blues guitarist, an alternative-pop band, a couple of roots-rock bands, a legacy reggae singer, an Irish punk band, some jam-music bros and, for good measure, The Flaming Lips are among this year's headlining acts.
June 29 Buddy Guy 10 p.m.
June 30 Owl City 10 p.m.
July 1 Los Lonely Boys 8 p.m.
Los Lobos 10 p.m.
July 2 Stephen Marley 10 p.m.
July 3 Ben Harper 10 p.m.
July 5 Wiz Khalifa 10 p.m.
July 6 Morris Day and the Time 10 p.m.
July 7 Old 97's 8 p.m.
G. Love & Special Sauce 10 p.m.
July 8 Gaelic Storm 5 p.m.
Dropkick Murphys 10 p.m.
July 9 The Flaming Lips 10 p.m.
July 10 Grupo Niche 10 p.m.