Florence and the Machine to Play the Rave

Following last year\'s Summerfest performance opening for the Black Keys, Florence and the Machine will return to Milwaukee for a show at the Rave on Saturday, April 28, the venue announced this morning. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and are $34.50 ($39.50 for VIP).<br /><br />As seems fitting for an act whose baroque art-pop trends toward the fantastic, Florence and the Machine experienced a fairytale breakthrough in 2010, when the group was picked from relative obscurity to perform among much bigger names at MTV\'s 2010 Video Music Awards. The smartly choreographed performance of the group\'s joyous soul-stomp “Dog Days Are Over,” which surrounded singer Florence Welch with frolicking modern dancers, sent the band\'s debut album <em>Lungs</em>, already over a year old at that point, shooting up the charts, and radio programmers scrambling to add the song to their playlists. <br /><br />For this tour, the group will be supporting its well-received 2011 sophomore album, <em>Ceremonials</em>. <br /><br /><br />