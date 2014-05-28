Here's the Full Lineup for Summerfest's KNE New Music Stage

×
Earlier this month Summerfest announced the headliners for its Milwaukee-centric KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage, co-sponsored by the Shepherd Express and WMSE. Today the promoters have revealed the full daily lineups for the stage, which adds dozens of local mainstays including The Sleepwalkers, The Royal, The Belle Weather and Herman Astro to the schedule.
The complete daily lineups for the stage are below.
The complete daily lineups for the stage are below.
June 25
1:30PM Kyle Feerick
3:15PM Doozey
5:00PM The Royal
6:45PM Empires
8:30PM Ivy Spokes
June 26
2:00PM Matthew Schwanke
3:45PM Joe Richter
5:30PM Micah
7:15PM Brett Newski
9:00PM The Guilty Wanted
June 27
2:00PM 3rd Place Winner – Land the Big Gig
3:45PM 2nd Place Winner – Land the Big Gig
5:30PM 1st Place Winner – Land the Big Gig
7:15PM The Midwestern Charm
9:00PM The Championship
June 28
2:00PM Sexy Ester
3:45PM Joe Neary
5:30PM The Shackeltons
7:15PM Carbon Tigers
9:00PM Midwest Death Rattle
June 29
2:00PM Panalure
3:45PM Animals In Human Attire
5:30PM The Belle Weather
7:15PM Crooked Keys
9:00PM Paper Holland
July 1
2:00PM Gracie
3:00PM Steel Strings
4:00PM Josh Cloud
5:00PM Jay Matthes
6:00PM Given Music Publishing Songwriters
(Cassidy Lynn, Chris Caminiti and Clay Mills)
7:30PM TBA
9:00PM Copper Box
July 2
2:00PM Donoma
3:45PM A Friend Called Fire
5:30PM Porcupine
7:15PM The Sleepwalkers
9:00PM Maritime
July 3
1:30PM Returning Forward
3:15PM Daughter & Son
5:00PM Tapebenders
6:45PM Hero Jr.
8:20PM The Delta Routine
July 4
2:00PM Annie B & The Complication
3:45PM Zach Pietrini& The Broken Bones
5:30PM Gabe Dixon
7:15PM Ian & The Dream
9:00PM Bright Kind
July 5
2:00PM Fur Coats For Sportsmen
3:45PM The Black Saints
5:30PM Lords of the Trident
7:15PM Herman Astro
9:00PM Kane Place Record Club
July 6
2:00PM Left of Reason
3:45PM Blood Red Boots
5:30PM Signalfire
7:15PM Dogs in Ecstacy
9:00PM The Fatty Acids