Fun. will return to Summerfest this year, but this time they'll be playing a much bigger stage. The Grammy-grabbing pomp-rockers will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 27 as part of their summer "Most Nights" tour, the festival announced today. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 16 at noon, with a pre-sale for Summerfest.com email-alert subscribers beginning March 14 at noon. Ticket-price information has not been released yet.