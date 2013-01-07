Galactic to Play the Turner Hall Ballroom April 3

The New Orleans jam band Galactic earned their reputation in part for their ability to tastefully infuse hip-hop into their music. In the past they've even toured with Chali 2na of the Jurassic 5 and Boots Riley of The Coup. Lately they've made it clear that hip-hop isn't their defining influence, though. They distanced themselves from rap on their funky 2011 live album The Other Side of Midnight: Live in New Orleans , and turned their attention to the music of their native city on their latest release, Carnivale Electricos , a celebration of Mardi Gras.

The group's tour behind that album will bring them back to Milwaukee for a just-announced show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, April 3 with the opening Nigel Hall Band. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 day of show, and go on sale Friday, Jan. 11 at noon.