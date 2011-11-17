Gerald Walker Does Christmas

Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have earned him love from 2dopeboyz.com and The Source, including this fall\'s The Other Half of Letting Go, a formidable contender for local mixtape of the year. Walker\'s latest release is It\'s Christmastime Again, Gerald Walker EP, a follow-up to last year\'s A Gerald Walker Christmas EP, and while it\'s no replacement for Walker\'s non-Yule-themed works, it\'s not as disposable as its description might make it seem, either—it helps that Walker avoids the kitschy samples and obvious covers that make so many other Christmas releases thin novelties.

The EP is posted for free streaming and download at DJBooth.net.