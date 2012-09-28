Gerald Walker Keeps Pace With Another Mixtape

Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is charted by national rap blogs. His mellow new On Your Side Pt. 2 reunites him with his producer of choice, Dallas's Cardo, and it's as good an introduction as any to Walker's rubbery, cerebral flow (though last year's The Other Half of Letting Go remains his best-rounded release).

You can download the mixtape from Datpiff, or stream it below.