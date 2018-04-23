Gloss Records Reveals 2018 Gloss Weekend Lineup, Teases Surprise Reunion

Over the last four years Milwaukee's Gloss Records has cultivated an enviable roster of some of the city's most popular and fascinating bands, and each year it puts that lineup on display at its annual Gloss Weekend. This year's festival will take place at venues across Riverwest from May 17-20 and will feature 15 performers, as well as guest DJs Dripsweat, Luxi, Luvseat and Uncle JBYRD, discounts on Gloss Records merchandise, a raffle with prizes valued over $250, and "a surprise reunion of one of Milwaukee’s most renowned bands of the 2010s" that Saturday at Mad Planet.

Festival wristbands go on sale April 24 for $25; day-of purchases are $10. "Wristbands give fest-goers admission to all weekend performances, including Sunday’s after-party, along with a free Gloss Weekend compilation tape featuring unreleased singles from several Gloss artists," according to the label. Wristbands are available at glossrecords.us or for purchase at High Dive.

The complete lineup is below:

Thursday, May 17 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

NO/NO

(ORB)

Dashcam

Friday, May 18 at Club Timbuktu

Lorde Fredd33

Soup Moat

Sex Scenes

Storm Chaser

Saturday, May 19 at High Dive

Surgeons in Heat

Wet Piss (Chicago)

Saturday, May 19 at Mad Planet

*Surprise Headliner*

Rio Turbo

Dirty Dancing

Rex Everything

Sunday, May 20: High Dive (After-Party)

Moon Rats

Gnarly Davidson (Kansas)