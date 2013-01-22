Grizzly Bear To Return to the Pabst Theater

Among the most sophisticated and disciplined of Brooklyn's late-2000s crop of acclaimed indie-rock bands, Grizzly Bear will return to the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, April 2, the venue announced this morning. It'll be the band's first appearance in Milwaukee since an unforgettable show at the Pabst in 2009 in support of their breakthrough album Vackatimest. This time the band will be supporting their latest album, last year's Shields, a record that isn't as immediately lovable as its predecessor—as evidenced by its non-showing in many end-of-the-year lists—but still hits some glorious heights.

General-admission tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at noon. Owen Pallet opens.