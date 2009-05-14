Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up

ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wide variety of Milwaukee's most notable acts. This year's line-up is even better, with draws including The Trusty Knife, The Celebrated Workingman, Sleep Tight Co., John the Savage, Testa Rosa, The Vega Star, The Wildbirds, Jayme Dawicki, Keith Pulvermacher, 1956, Disguised as Birds, Whiskey Bound, Brief Candles, Pezzettino, Decapitado! and Fresh Cut Collective.

I’m particularly excited for Friday, July 3, when the stage welcomes a host of punk and hardcore acts, including Terrior Bute, Cougar Den, Red Knife Lottery, Protestant and Father Phoenix, the type of bands that historically haven't always had a place at Summerfest.