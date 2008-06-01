Gun Shots at RiverSplash!

The RiverSplash! festival's Saturday night ended with gun shots, one of which hit an 18-year-old. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel item paints an ugly picture of the event, interviewing multiple scared attendees. Tonight's 9 p.m. Fox 6 news broadcast, somewhat surprisingly, led with a less sensational version of the story which suggested the shooting was essentially an abberation.

So which account of the festival was more accurate? Was the festival (at least on Saturday) really as unruly as the Journal Sentinel item suggests? Or was the atmosphere more of less what you'd expect from a late-night weekend gathering near Old World 3rd Street? Do any readers have first-hand accounts?