The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as usual it’s stacked with some of alternative’s biggest draws.

The first night of the concert on Friday, Dec. 2 will be headlined by The Head and The Heart with Fitz and The Tantrums, Jimmy Eat World and Bishop Briggs.

The second night, on Thursday, Dec. 8, will feature AWOLNATION, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Barns Courtney, and one mystery band prominently played up on concert posters with a series of question marks. According to a press release from the station, the band will be identified “through a series of daily clues given out on FM 102/1 at 7 a.m. during More Music Mornings with Adler starting Monday, Sept. 19.” So given all that ceremony, we’re guessing it’s a pretty big band.