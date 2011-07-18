Headliners Announced for Rock the Green Festival in Veterans Park

Piano rockers The Fray and Ben Folds are among the headliners announced this morning for the inaugural Rock the Green music festival on Sept. 18 in Veterans Park. Fitz and the Tantrums, Michelle Branch, Christina Perri and local guitarist Evan Christian will also play the event, which is billing itself as the Midwest's first near-zero waste music festival. The event will feature reusable water bottles with free water-filling stations as well as food from local, sustainable vendors, and will be powered by wind and solar generators.

Tickets are $25, or $50 for premier access, and go on sale July 23 at Ticketmaster.com.