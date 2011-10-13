Hear Maritime's Latest Daytrotter Session

Maritime are no strangers to Daytrotter. They recorded their first session for the then-new music blog back in 2006, recorded another in 2007, and headlined several of the site\'s Barnstormer tour dates in 2009. Today the site posted its third session with the Milwaukee indie-rock quartet, which sees the band playing three tracks from their latest album Human Hearts ("Paraphernalia," "It\'s Casual" and "Peopling of London") and debuting a new ballad, "Open Roads," a mighty sweet ode to home (presumably Milwaukee).

The session is posted for free streaming and download here, along with a typically perceptive essay from Daytrotter editor Sean Moeller.