Hinder May Be the Most Vile Band of Their Time

Few bands are more roundly despised than Nickelback, yet much of that hatred is misdirected. The masses don't necessarily hate Nickelback, per se, as much as they do music that sounds likeNickelback: any venomous post-grunge sung in a guttural growl is synonymous with Nickelback in the public's mind. It is music that puts even-tempered people on edge, music that seeks to corrupt you with its spiteand music that I'd contend is dangerous for the way it always seems to direct its rage toward women, pushing you to do the same.

As the band most responsible for popularizing it, Nickelback embodies this sound, but they aren't nearly its worst offenders. The Canadian progenitors often take the blame for the sins of followers like Shinedown, Seether and Saving Abel. Perhaps the most vile of all these bands is Hinder.

Hinder makes music that I cannot listen to. Sampling their new album, All American Nightmare, my body tightened and my brow reflexively furrowed in disgust. It dawned on me this is exactly the response the band wants. First they make you feel anger toward their music, then anger toward the world. This is how post-grunge corrupts you.

Full disclosure, then: I didn't hear All American Nightmare in its entiretymy blood pressure simply can't take that hitbut I'm nonetheless going to single out two songs as particularly vile. The first is the anti-hip-hop screed "Hey Ho." ­

In true Hinder fashion, "Hey Ho" isn't an really an assault on rap music, though. It's an assault on women, in this case ones that happen to like rap music. Here singer Austin Winkler cusses out a ho (presumably one he's just fucked) for her lame taste in music, telling her to hit the road. "Leave the Jack and take your Hennessy," he sings, "Take your Kanye out of my player please."

"You can wait in line at the club if you wanna/ shake your ass all night, but I'm gonna/ Find a rocker chick that I'll bang to Nirvana," he goes on to brag. Why do I suspect he won't be any more chivalrous to this rocker chick post-bang, even with their shared taste in music?

The second offending track is an unmistakable assault on Lady Gaga called "Striptease."

"You ain't no Madonna," Winkler moans, "No you ain't no pop queen/ You're just a pre-Madonna fuckin' all the paparazzi." Winkler certainly isn't the first to characterize Lady Gaga as a Madonna-aping sensationalistit's an attack that's mostly in boundsbut like "Hey Ho," this song's beef isn't actually with the music as it is with the woman. In this case, she's a tease.

"I can only listen to you in a magazine/ You're the reason there ain't music on MTV/ And I got a stack of ones, but it ain't for your CD," Winkler sings. "So take it off nice and slow/ Or take it off my radio."

If those lyrics sound harmless and playful to youafter all, rock 'n' roll has been objectifying women for decades, right?let me assure you the music is anything but. The lyrics say "take it off," but the violent, grinding guitars seem to be screaming "Bitch must die."