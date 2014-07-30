The Hollowz Return With "Heist"

It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now known as L&R), while beat maker Ed Cayce has continued producing on the side. It's tempting to say the twosome picked off right where they left off with their new single, "Heist," released this week on Bandcamp, though that's not quite the case. The song is looser and funkier than anything on The Hollowz's chilling 2011 record Dreams of Sex and Flying , an anxious slab of blaxploitation soul that plays like it was written with a screenplay in mind. Also new: The decidedly Mick Jagger-ish edge to Logic's vocals during the chorus.

You can stream the track below.