Indie-Rock Radio

As I am most Sundays, I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m. chatting about music news and whatever else captures our interest. Every time I stop by, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of new music that Ryan plays on his program; he never fails to introduce me to at least a couple new songs.
Here's a taste of some of the newer tracks he's played in the last week or two:
"The Wanting Comes In Waves / Repaid" - The Decemberists
"Heavy Cross" - The Gossip
"Wilco (The Song)" - Wilco
"I Want You To Know" - Dinosaur Jr.
"I've Got Friends" - Manchester Orchestra
"Fresh Blood" - Eels
"Young Adult Friction" - Pains Of Being Pure At Heart
"For What It's Worth" - Placebo
"Nikorette" - Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band
"Rotten Shame" - Meat Puppets
"Happy Up Here" - Royksopp
"Victoria" - Kooks
"Knotty Pine" - Dirty Projectors
"1901" - Phoenix
"Little Bribes" - Death Cab For Cutie
"That Beep" - Architecture In Helsinki
"Now We Can See" - The Thermals
"Farewell To The Fairground" - White Lies
So check out the show if you haven't already. It's on from Sunday to Thursday nights at 11 p.m.