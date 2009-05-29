Indie-Rock Radio

As I am most Sundays, I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m. chatting about music news and whatever else captures our interest. Every time I stop by, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of new music that Ryan plays on his program; he never fails to introduce me to at least a couple new songs.

Here's a taste of some of the newer tracks he's played in the last week or two:

"The Wanting Comes In Waves / Repaid" - The Decemberists

"Heavy Cross" - The Gossip

"Wilco (The Song)" - Wilco

"I Want You To Know" - Dinosaur Jr.

"I've Got Friends" - Manchester Orchestra

"Fresh Blood" - Eels

"Young Adult Friction" - Pains Of Being Pure At Heart

"For What It's Worth" - Placebo

"Nikorette" - Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band

"Rotten Shame" - Meat Puppets

"Happy Up Here" - Royksopp

"Victoria" - Kooks

"Knotty Pine" - Dirty Projectors

"1901" - Phoenix

"Little Bribes" - Death Cab For Cutie

"That Beep" - Architecture In Helsinki

"Now We Can See" - The Thermals

"Farewell To The Fairground" - White Lies

So check out the show if you haven't already. It's on from Sunday to Thursday nights at 11 p.m.