This music video is making the rounds online mighty quick, and I've got to admit it's pretty clever. The dancing cats begin shortly after the 2:00 mark:

I scoured the Internet for some extra information on the artist, but aside from the fact that her name is MEG, the name of the song is "Precious" and she's apparently signed to Universal, I know nothing. Even Wikipedia was no help. So it's finally official: The Internet is good only for dancing cats, not for information.