IshDARR Hits the Road (and the Stage) in His "August" Video

It was just nine months ago that IshDARR released his first single, and his latest single finds the nimble Milwaukee rapper feeling pretty damn good about how much he's accomplished since. "It's only August and we started in December," he brags on "August." The week he released a quick video to accompany the track, which he filmed last month while on the road for a short run of Midwest tour dates opening for Black Hippie rapper Ab-Soul. It's a condensed tour diary of sorts, interspersing clips of IshDARR moving crowds with some behind the scenes hotel footage.

You can stream it below.