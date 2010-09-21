J. Cole and Sleigh Bells' Stern, Strikingly Similar Videos

×

I generally don't pay too much attention to music videos, which too often play like short films disconnected from the actual music for my tastes, but every once in a while a video comes around the eschews high-concepts to simply play off the attitude and personality of the featured performer. Two great recent examples: videos for "Who Dat," from Jay-Z protege J. Cole, and "Infinity Guitars" from volume fiends Sleigh Bells. The two are strikingly similar. In both, the artists lord through the seedier parts of town with hard-ass scowls on their faces, trailed by cheerleaders and fire. Cole's video has bigger explosions; Sleigh Bells' has a stern-looking pit bull with a baseball bat in its mouth, but the effect is the same.The two variations on a theme are embedded below:



