Jack White and Alicia Keys Spit on Bond's Grave

Alright, I've given it a day or two to sink it, but the new Jack White and Alicia Keys song is majorly rough. Like, demo rough. Or first-take rough. Or Alicia Keys didn't know they were actually recording rough:

I wasn't a fan of Chris Cornell's blasé theme for Casino Royale, but at least that song had some compositional structure. This one is just a mess—it's like White was contractually obligated to spend the entire budget he was allotted, so he filled the track with every track he could think of. Fuzz guitar? Piano? Proggy keyboards? Brassy interjections? Millions of strings? And for that matter, Alicia Keys? Did all this need to be here?