Jai Ho, Version 2.0

Much like the movie it soundtracks, Sukhwinder Singh and A. R. Rahman's Peter Gabriel-slaying, Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire song "Jai Ho" has some serious legs. The propulsive song has been prominent in recent ads for the film, and has benefited greatly from the spotlight: This week became one of the top-downloaded songs on iTunes.

Not it's even getting some Top 40 radio play—kind of. The version pushed on American airwaves is a little unfortunate: It's a Nicole Scherzinger/Pussycat Dolls remix that robs the song of its momentum, reinventing it as a mega-mixy ballad that has all the cultural tact of a traditional Oaxacan dish with cheddar cheese melted all over it. Regardless, it's been receiving steady airplay locally on Kiss FM.