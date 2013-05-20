James Blake to Headline the Turner Hall Ballroom

The Bon Iver of dubstep, British songwriter/producer James Blake will make his first Milwaukee appearance with a Nov. 14 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Not to be confused with the tennis player of the same name, Blake rose to attention in 2010 on the strength of a trio of EPs, and solidified that acclaim with an intimate, inward 2011 self-titled album. His latest album, Overgrown , is a bigger, more open work, and features collaborations with Brian Eno and The RZA.

General admission tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, May 31 at noon.