Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. By and large it didn’t work out that way, of course, and the genres mostly went their separate ways. There’s still potential in a marriage between the two, though, as Jay Anderson, the saxophonist for the innovative Milwaukee ensemble Foreign Goods, and local electronic producer Christian Strehlow demonstrate on their shared single “Off The Grid.” Strehlow’s thumping, ambient house accompaniment makes Anderson’s anti-gravitational saxophone sound that much smoother by comparison. At just under three minutes, it’s short but sweet, and it makes you hope these two acts continue to cross paths in the future.

Stream it below.