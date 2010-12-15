JC Poppe Premieres "Foundation of a Movement" Video

Since he released his 2009 album Sleep Therapy, Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has established himself as the city's most prominent hip-hop blogger, charting the local scene at his blog Milwaukee UP, while promoting and managing local rap acts on the side. Those commitments haven't slowed his own output any, though. Next month Poppe will simultaneously release two albums, the introspective Shadowlands and the politically charged Tea Party; teasers from both are streaming at his Bandcamp page. Yesterday Poppe debuted his video for the Shadowlands single "Foundation of a Movement," a state-of-rap treatise with a chilled-out, DJ Premier-esque beat by Danny Diggs and scratches from DJ Mayhem. The video is embedded below: