Jeff Tweedy, Band of Horses, Norah Jones Will Play Farm Aid

Organizers this morning announced the complete lineup for Farm Aid's 25th anniversary concert at Miller Park this year on Saturday, Oct. 2. In addition to previously announced mainstays Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, performers will include Kenny Chesney, Norah Jones, Jason Mraz, Jeff Tweedy, Band of Horses, The BoDeans, Amos Lee and Robert Francis.

Advance tickets for the show, which will be broadcast live on DirecTV, are on sale now for members at farmaid.org. Tickets for non-members go on sale Saturday, Aug. 14 at tickets.com or at the Brewers box office. They are priced between $39.50 and $97.50.