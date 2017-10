Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and melancholic R&B, to a host of recognition and praise, will perform as part of a fall tour of the U.S.

General admission tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, June 28 at noon.