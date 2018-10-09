Jim James is Playing a Free Get-Out-The-Vote Show

With November's crucial midterm election now less than a month away, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James is doing his part to get out the vote. As part of his tour of swing-district college towns, the singer/songwriter will play a free show for UWM students on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Helene Zelazo Center for Performing Arts. He'll be joined by Field Report’s Chris Porterfield, who will also perform a solo set. UPDATE: The show is now open to the public, James tweeted this afternoon.

“The importance of getting involved at this moment in time cannot be overstated. This isn’t only a Get Out The Vote concert,” James said in a statement. “This is a learning moment aimed at college students to motivate them to vote, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum. Each stop on the tour purposefully takes place in a contested electoral district or state for this important midterm election, where students and young voters have the ability to dramatically affect the outcome of this tremendous moment in history. Please join special surprise guests and myself at these events with the goal of truly inspiring thought, discourse, and participation.”

Can't make the event? You’ll have a chance to see James later this fall, when he returns to the Pabst Theater on Thursday, Nov. 6, for a solo show.