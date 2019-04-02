Joanna Newsom Will Play a Rare Milwaukee Show at Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Joanna Newsom has kept a low profile the last few years. She hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Divers and hasn’t played a concert since 2016, but this fall she’ll break that drought with a handful of shows in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and here in Milwaukee, where she’ll perform for the first time since her 2010 concert at the Pabst Theater.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the singer/songwriter/pianist/harpist will play “in the historic and intimate setting” of the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center in the Grand Avenue Congregational Church building, a venue the Pabst Theater Group has booked shows at only sporadically over the last few years.

From the press release:

The historic Irish Cultural and Heritage Center supports the Irish Community by serving as a venue dedicated to enhancing, promoting and preserving Irish culture and heritage, and serving the community at large. From the stained glass windows and beamed ceiling to the modern lighting and sound system, this historical building will be an incredible setting for Joanna Newsom’s performance. This impressive Edward Townsend Mix limestone structure retains almost all of the original features from its construction in the 1880s. It now is the home of a wide range of cultural and educational programs and the site for concerts, lectures, art exhibits, dances, Irish music classes, and a center for genealogical research. For years, Irish Americans in the Milwaukee area dreamed of creating an Irish community center. In the early 1990s, a determined group set about the task to preserve our heritage. On March 25, 1992, the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center of Wisconsin, Inc. was incorporated and later received 501(c)(3) designation. Many Irish organizations were included in the initial planning and fund-raising efforts. Today, the ICHC is run by a board of directors. Hundreds of volunteers maintain the facility and make all the activities possible.

Tickets for Newsom’s show go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.