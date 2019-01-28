John Mayer Will Play The Fiserv Forum on Aug. 6

For the fourth year in a row John Mayer will be touring with original members of the Grateful Dead as Dead and Co. But that hasn't stopped the adult contemporary singer/guitarist from tending to his solo career. This morning he announced a summer solo tour that will include an Aug. 6 stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

From this morning's press release:

John Mayer will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as part of his 2019 World Tour. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 1, and can be purchased here.

“We look forward to a night of slow dancing in a burning room on Aug. 6,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “John Mayer will bring a new light to Fiserv Forum.”

Mayer’s 2019 World Tour launches in March in New Zealand and Australia and then heads to Asia through April. Known for numerous massive hits, such as last year’s “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and many more, these “Evening with John Mayer” concerts will feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.