Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Will Bring Combustible Blues to Milwaukee

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion will play Turner Hall Ballroom on Oct. 23, according to an exclamation-mark-laden press release from the band this morning. The group will be touring behind a new album: <blockquote> <em>Meat And Bone</em> is the first studio album by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion in eight years. This is straight-up, Grade A Blues Explosion, produced and mixed by Mr. Spencer himself, with no special guests. Meat And Bone is 12 prime cuts of raw rock \'n\' roll, recorded on Sly Stone\'s "Riot" Flickinger console at the legendary Key Club Recording Studio in Benton Harbor, MI, and mixed in the jungles of New York City. Judah Bauer, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer continue to blow minds with their fusillade of energy and rhythm, and have once again proven that the Blues is #1! </blockquote> <p> You can stream the first taste of that album, "Black Mold," below, courtesy of SoundCloud. It\'s a vintage JSBX cut, right down to its closing ad-libs, where Spencer, in true fashion, shouts out a bunch of things that are awesome (this time it\'s a list of jazz musicians, including Art Blakey, Lonnie Smith and Grant Greenbecause <em>jazz is number one! Everything is number one! Awwwwwwwww..... woooooooooooooooooah!</em>) Yeah, we\'re pretty glad these guys are back.<br /></p> <p> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F50336699&show_artwork=true\"></iframe> </p>