<p> Juniper Tar is gearing up for an eventful 2012. Next year the band will release <em>Since Before</em>, its latest collection of beautiful, triple-guitar-spiked Americana. In the meantime, though, the band is giving away downloads of its first albums, 2008\'s <em>To The Trees</em> and 2010\'s <em>The Howl Street EP</em>, through the end of the year. You can pick them both up on <a href=\"http://junipertar.bandcamp.com/\">the band\'s Bandcamp page</a>.</p> <p> </p> <p> </p>