Juniper Tar Gives It Away

Juniper Tar released an early Milwaukee album of the year candidate this spring with Since Before, a beefy folk-rock (emphasis on the rock) record with a big-picture philosophical bent and a unique sense of scale. In short, the album was the work of a real band, one that has decisively distanced itself from the hordes of demure singer-songwriters who have turned contemporary indie-folk into an afternoon library social. For those who missed the album, the group has posted it to Bandcamp this week for free download, along with new bonus tracks. It'll be available for download through the end of the month.

You can also stream it below.