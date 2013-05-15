Just Announced: John C. Reilly Will Play Bluegrass in a Cave

The Pabst Theater Organization has a history of working with unexpected venues, but its latest is the most unorthodox yet. Prolific actor John C. Reilly will perform an evening of bluegrass (he's recorded albums for Jack White's Third Man Records) at the Historic Miller Caves, which, as their name suggests, are actual caves. These hand-dug caves were used in the pre-refrigeration days for storing beer until 1906. In the 40s they served as the designated bomb shelter for Miller employees, and in subsequent decades have served as a museum.

They're not the roomiest place in the city—they are, we repeat, actual caves—so tickets to each of Reilly's performances are capped at 100. He'll play Sunday, June 16 at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, May 17 at noon.