Just Announced: Miley Cyrus Will Stick Her Tongue Out at the Bradley Center This Spring

It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay-Z was, not the Robin Thicke-grinding tabloid seeking missile she became this summer. Expect a whole lot of media attention, then, when Cyrus performs her just-announced show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, March 9, 2014.

Tickets for Cyrus's Bangerz Tour go on sale Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m., and there will be additional opportunities to purchase tickets early by signing up for a Facebook RSVP at http://bit.ly/_MileyRSVP, for fans who want to get a good look at the tongue that shocked America up close.