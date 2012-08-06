Just Announced: Regina Spektor and Taking Back Sunday Coming This October

Quirky singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will play the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 20, the venue announced today. She\'ll be touring behind her typically whimsical sixth album, <em>What We Saw from the Cheap Seats</em>, which she released this spring. Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at noon. <br /><br />While Regina Spektor tours behind new material, the punk band Taking Back Sunday will be looking backward on their latest tour, performing their 2002 debut album <em>Tell All Your Friends</em> in its entirety to mark its tenth anniversary. That tour, which will feature the band's full original lineup, stops at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Tickets are $27.50 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at noon.